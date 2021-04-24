Kimco Realty’s (KIM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.37 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

