Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.89.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 561,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,422,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.