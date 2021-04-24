Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report sales of $265.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.92 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $289.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,398,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,985. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

