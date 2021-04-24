Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Keyence alerts:

OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $480.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.99. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $342.45 and a fifty-two week high of $587.00.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.