KeyCorp Comments on Adient plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Adient in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Adient by 81.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adient by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Adient by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

