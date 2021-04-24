KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

