KeyCorp Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $82.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on D. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of D opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

