Kevin Kennedy Sells 150 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150 shares in the company, valued at $22,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after acquiring an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.