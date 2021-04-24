Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $63.99

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.99, but opened at $60.66. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 102 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,837 shares of company stock worth $6,432,639.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

