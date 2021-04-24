Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €618.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €636.15 ($748.42).

EPA:KER opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €595.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €574.22. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

