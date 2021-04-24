Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €15.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

WAC stock opened at €21.20 ($24.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 105.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.57. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 12-month high of €22.64 ($26.64).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

