Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00314347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00027338 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

