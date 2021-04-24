Katrina Lake Sells 33,360 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

