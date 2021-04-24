Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

