Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.87% of Kadant worth $40,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KAI traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,350. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

