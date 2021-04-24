JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JCH stock opened at GBX 712 ($9.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £413.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 727.71 ($9.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 686.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 630.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Jill May acquired 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,883.88 ($25,978.42). Also, insider Andrew L. Sutch acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £483.12 ($631.20).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

