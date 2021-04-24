JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $3.53 Million Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLMA. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.