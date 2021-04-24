JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $3.53 Million Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Olema Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

