JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,023 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJNK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,637 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 243,071 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 840.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

