JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $689.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCCI. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.