JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park National were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Park National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Park National by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PRK opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

