JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 302.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after buying an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTTR stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.