JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

