JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.83 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Inter Parfums worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

