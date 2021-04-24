JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 320.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Systemax were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Systemax by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $63,671.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921 in the last ninety days. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYX opened at $45.72 on Friday. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

