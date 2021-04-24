JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Ooma worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 163,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ooma by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 114,086 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ooma by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 597,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 in the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OOMA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Ooma’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

