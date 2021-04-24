JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 18,358 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

TMP opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

