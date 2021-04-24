Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

