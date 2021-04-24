John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Buys 2,428 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 2,428 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60).

WG stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

