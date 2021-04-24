Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

