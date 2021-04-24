Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hitachi, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hitachi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $7.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $96.24 on Friday. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

