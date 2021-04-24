Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $15.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $71.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $85.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price objective (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

