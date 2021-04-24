Jefferies Financial Group Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $160.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.18. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 60.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 721,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 271,030 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.7% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

