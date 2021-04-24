Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

SKLZ opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

In other news, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $39,061,800.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,600,294 shares in the company, valued at $294,090,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

