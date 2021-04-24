Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €98.46 ($115.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €99.37 and a 200-day moving average of €88.75. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.