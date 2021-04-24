Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.05.

JAZZ opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

