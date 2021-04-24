Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,930,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

