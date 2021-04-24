Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

BATS:JAMF opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,055.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $100,536.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,450.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,283 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,758 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 235.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $3,514,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

