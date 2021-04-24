ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.43

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.43 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.91.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get ITT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ITT by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.