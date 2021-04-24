Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.77.

ISR stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 236,538 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Isoray by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Isoray by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

