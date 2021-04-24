iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $98.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

