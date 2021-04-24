iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

