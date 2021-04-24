iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 78,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,409,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.