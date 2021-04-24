iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,903 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $324,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $235.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $152.40 and a 52 week high of $236.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

