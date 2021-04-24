iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$117.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,168. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

