iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

