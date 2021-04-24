IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of IQV opened at $232.30 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

