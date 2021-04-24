IoT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $12.10 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00131891 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

