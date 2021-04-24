Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,418 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 271 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

