Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.